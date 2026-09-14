Goshen cross country ready to take on many challenges this season

The Goshen High School cross country program (girls and boys teams) is ready to meet and surpass the many challenges of competitive distance running.

“Some goals that we would like to see this season include all athletes running their personal best time for the 5k,’’ Goshen coach Morgan Serkes said. “[We also want to] improve each week in both workouts and races, winning every dual meet, and hopefully send some of our athletes to the state championship meet in Queensbury on Nov. 14, as well as some athletes to the state federation meet at Bowdoin Park on Nov. 21. In addition to this, another goal is to keep all athletes happy and healthy.’’

Key returning varsity experienced student athletes for the Gladiators this year include:

Jackson St. Lawrence (senior), Shaun Brenner (senior), Isabella Williams (sophomore) and Isabella Cruz (sophomore).

“We have some newcomers this year,’’ Serkes said. “On the girl’s side, we have eighth grader Grace Marotta who has moved up to varsity cross country this year. On the boy’s side, we have Carter D’Angelo (freshman) and Brayden McElroy (freshman).’’

Dependable leadership is vital in a sport as demanding as cross country.

“Our leaders/team captains for this season include Emily Loftus (senior) and Anna Heater (senior) on the girl’s side,’’ Serkes. On the boy’s side, we have Jackson St. Lawrence (senior) and Shaun Brenner (senior) as our team leaders/team captains. “These athletes exemplify great leadership qualities, a strong work ethic, lead by example each day and they are positive role models to their peers.’’

Goshen was outstanding throughout the course of the 2025 season. The boys team had a record of 6-2 and the girls team posted a record of 7-1.

They will face highly capable opposition once again this year.

“In our division, we hope to be one of the top teams on both the boy’s and girl’s side,’’ Serkes said. “Cornwall will be our biggest competition as well as Minisink Valley on both the boy’s and girl’s sides.’’