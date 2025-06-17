Gladiators bring home state championship medals

Goshen athletes turned in solid performances last weekend at the New York State Track and Field Championships. The meet was held at Faller Field at Middletown High School on June 6 and 7.

Sophomore Joy Sawyer earned two gold medals, winning both the Class B 100m and 200m dashes in :12.25 and :24.72 respectively. Sawyer joined teammates Daniella Grant, Olivia Sawyer and Lorianna Bala on the 400m relay team for a second-place Class B finish in :48.43, a new school record.

Junior Laila Logan also medaled in the pentathlon, earning fourth place in Class B with a total of 2817 points. She ran :16.97 in the 100mm hurdles, 5’3” high jump, 23’ 3” shot put, 14 ‘1.75 “ in long jump, and 2:24.79 in the 800m.

Also performing well was junior Izabell Barnhorst in the 2K steeplechase. Barnhorst has been on a mission since the eighth grade to break the school record - and she did with a 7:19.95 effort, just a little under half a second from the podium.

“I felt fine and now I realize that I had more in me,” Barnhorst said. “Next year, I’ll run faster.”

Senior JeanGardy Louis finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 45’3.5” on his final attempt. His jump was a bit behind the take off board, but he executed with great form. Senior Noah Klugman, who was seeded fourth in the 3K steeplechase, was unable to compete as he developed strep throat just prior to the race.

Sophomore Jackson St. Lawrence, who has been fighting back from injury, rounded into form and placed 12th in the Class B 3200m in 9:43.31., which was an outdoor personal best for him.

“I had too much left for the last lap,” he said.

The class rankings were reset this year as NYSPHAA moved from four classes to three. The change placed Goshen, which was perhaps the smallest school in Class A, to the largest in Class B. Rankings are based on the number of students enrolled from grades 9-11.