Girls, boys wrestling preview

A new season has arrived and the Chester Academy wrestling program as the girls and boys teams are getting ready for all of the tough challenges they’ll face on the mat.

The girls are schedule for a multi-team meet at Minisink Valley on Friday, Dec. 19. On the same day, the boy’s team is slated to face Fallsburg, Tri-Valley and Tuxedo.

“After taking a step away from the program last year, I returned to rebuild the program,’’ Chester head boys coach Jimmy Ehlers said. “We have already accomplished one of our goals. The team ended with six kids on the team, [and] this year, the boys have 35 practicing.

“As for the girls we continue to grow as a program, we have nine girls on the team. Girls wrestling is the fastest-growing sport in the country and providing opportunities for girls to participate in a grueling sport ... For the boys, we also look to win our Division for the sixth time in nine years and send some athletes to the State Tournament once again,’’ he said.

Among the key returning student athletes for the boys are Elvin Momanyi (senior, 190 pounds), Trent Edwards (junior, 138 pounds) and Dominick Jean-Pierre (157 pounds). Promising newcomers for the team include Xavien Neri (freshman, 118 pounds), Marcus Ramirez (freshman, 132 pounds) and Braxton Velilla (freshman, 126 pounds).

Key returning wrestlers for the girls include Alison McGovern (senior, 185 pounds), Chloe Brown (senior, 132 pounds) and Ashley Griffin (junior, 126 pounds). Promising team newcomers include Shirin Shuhratzoda (sophomore, 126 pounds) and Natalie Perez Santiago (sophomore, 145 pounds).

“For the boys, Elvin Momanyi and Dominick Jean-Pierre are expected to step up in their roles as leaders,’’ Ehlers said. “They are both seniors and have been on the team since middle school. They have a lot of experience between them. Elvin is coming off of a season last year as a Section IX finalist and a Section IX champion in football. Dominick has been on the team and took a real leadership role while the football team was in the State playoffs. He has worked really hard and hopes to makes All-Section.

“As for the girls, we look forward to having Chloe Brown back for her senior year. The girls really look up to her and she is a natural leader. She always makes sure the girls are on time and doing the right things before and after practice. If Coach [Kwalin] Gonzalez or myself have a question about any of the girls Chloe has the answer. She looks to get on the podium as well at the end of the season.’’

The Chester boys team is looking to improve upon their win-loss record from last winter.

“The boys look to be a strong contender for the Division and hopefully a top five finish in the Section,’’ Ehlers said. “With the team filling every weight class, this provides them an advantage of not having to forfeit any matches. Though it could be seen as a rebuilding year, I think we have a lot of new talent and motivated individuals that are really impressing the coaches.

“As for the girls, they are a team that competes individually in multi-team meets. But I think with a solid group they can do very well at the Section IX Tournament under the leadership of Coach Gonzalez. He has been in the Chester program since he wrestled there and knows how much goes into the season. He looks to lead his girls with tremendous motivation.’’

The girls are slated to compete against multiple opponents at Port Jervis on Friday, Jan. 30. On Jan. 16, the boys are scheduled to host a meet.

“We have two new coaches in the head coaching position for both programs,’’ Ehlers said. “Coach Gonzalez has gone from club coach, to boys assistant, to girls assistant and now takes the role of girls varsity head coach. He certainly has the experience and the talent on his team. He can definitely help these girls accomplish their goals and keep them on track. He certainly has embraced the new role and will flourish.

“As for the boys, I take the role of varsity boys coach after coaching with Highland High School last season. I bring in some young motivated coaches that coached at both Chester and Highland. Assisting me will be Michael Thomas, a former Section IX finalist from Highland. He will certainly make an immediate impact on the young team. I’m also bringing in former wrestlers Michael Franco, Nick Dicurcio and Nick Curci. These three will be volunteer coaches but help out with both the boys and girls teams.’’