Girls basketball season preview

With an eye toward improving in every aspect of the sport at every given opportunity - along with plenty of enthusiasm - the Goshen High School girls basketball program is set to take the court for the 2025-2026 season.

The Gladiators are scheduled to travel to play Washingtonville on Thursday, Dec. 18.

“We are a very young program and players need time to get used to the speed of the game, need to be super vocal on the floor and we need to take it one game at a time,’’ head coach Dillon Johnson said. “As always, the goal is 10 wins on the season, and that is going to be hard, but we want to play good enough defense that we are in every game.’’

The Gladiators have varsity-tested student athletes ready to help them toward their goals this winter season.

“Ava Croughan is one of our top returners, she is the only returning captain, she is our point guard and she is a freshman,’’ Johnson said. “Drea Kelly is a forward, sophomore, and can be huge for us. She is an incredible vocal leader and one of our better defenders.

“Maeve Doody is a freshman, guard and forward who can really be a difference maker on the offensive end for us. Addi Frieberger is a sophomore guard and our best on ball defender.’’

Newcomers to the lineup could great benefit the Gladiators this year.

“Jayda Reaves is a sophomore guard/forward and comes up from JV. We are looking to see how she integrates into the team and will be a huge addition for us.’’

Leadership, not surprisingly, will be very important during each and every game and each and every practice for the Gladiators.

“Ava Croughan, Drea Kelly and Mary Ellen Collins were voted as our team captains and I am hoping they find their footing early in that role,’’ Johnson said. “One thing I think most teams are missing is player-to-player accountability. We will need people who are vocal on the floor, positive, and hold everyone to a high level and are not afraid to demand the most from each other.’’

Goshen tallied seven overall victories last season.

“We have a tough schedule this year and we are still putting all the pieces together,’’ Johnson said. “We have a roster of 12 and eight are sophomore and freshmen.

“Warwick and Cornwall are at the top, but watch Minisink. They really ended the season on a tear last year and are returning the core of that group.’’