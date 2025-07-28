Collegiate sports roundup

Several graduates of local high schools competed with pride and determination at the collegiate level this past outdoor season. Some notable accomplishments include:

Joseph Carmona (Goshen High School) - A sophomore for the Mount Saint Mary College men’s outdoor track and field program, Carmona placed 35th in the 1,500 run at the Lafayette Invitational in Pennsylvania. The Knights placed fourth in the team scoring at the Skyline Conference Championships hosted by Farmingdale State College.

Sophia Centamore (Burke Catholic) - Is now a sophomore distance runner for the University of Scranton women’s outdoor track and field program. The team placed third at the Landmark Conference Outdoor Championships hosted by Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa.

Christina Diorio (Goshen High School) - A junior distance runner for the Marist University (in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.) women’s track and field program this past season, Diorio placed 13th in the 1,500 run at the Vassar Springtime Invitational.

Jake Legato (Burke Catholic) - Now a first-year competitor in the steeple chase and distance runs for the Belmont Abbey College (Belmont, N.C.) men’s outdoor track and field program, he placed 12th in the 800 run at the Brevard’s Tornado Invitational held in Brevard, NC. Belmont Abbey placed fourth in the team scoring at the Conference Carolinas Outdoor Championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Richie Paltridge (Burke Catholic) - The left handed pitcher is now a redshirt junior for the Siena University (New York) Saints baseball team. Paltridge appeared in two games on the mound and at the plate and had nine hits, including a double, two home runs, four RBIs and eight runs scored. The Saints posted 22 overall wins with nine victories at home and a 17-13 record in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). The team advanced to the MAAC Championships where they were defeated by Quinnipiac and Marist in contests held in Pomona, N.Y.

Reilly Tondini (Goshen High School) - The the first-year student is on the roster of the Mount Saint Mary College (Newburgh, N.Y.) women’s outdoor track and field program. The Knights placed third at the Skyline Conference Championship at Farmingdale State College (N.Y.).