Chester track thrives this season

The Chester Academy track and field program (combined with student athletes from S.S. Seward Institute) is thriving this spring season.

The program’s strength comes from a capable coaching staff (Patricia Ganz, Joseph Morrill and Barbara Napoli) as well as the captains for the girls and boys teams; David Collins (junior), Jace Walker (senior), Zia Ohene (senior), Zoe Arnett (senior), Kutemba Chilufya (sophomore) and Mark Rhone (junior, S.S. Seward).

“David is respected by his peers and is a natural leader,’’ the coaching staff said. “He steps up to lead drills, knows the team’s routines and is quick to jump in when something needs to be done. Jace has been a member of the Chester track team for three years. He’s experienced across the throwing events, participated in the indoor season and has been our top athlete for three seasons in discus, hammer throw and weighted throw. Zia leads from the back with consistency and effort that is unmatched on the team. She is patient and clear with younger athletes and can always be relied on to follow through.

Zoe shows all of the clear attributes of a leader. She’s confident, knowledgeable and consistent. She can advocate for herself and her peers. She’s been on the track team for her entire time at Chester Academy. Kutemba has been a member of the track team since seventh grade. She’s an incredible athlete and has a magnetic personality that makes her a natural at motivating others. Kids look up to her, and she’s quick to bring peers in and encourage them. This is Mark’s second year as an athlete on Seward’s spring track team. He is a very versatile athlete with excellent work ethics. In addition, he exhibits leadership skills and is looked up to as a role model by many of the younger athletes.’’

The capable captains have certainly made their presence felt in their chosen events this year. “David had a personal record (PR) of 11.99 this year at the Iron Duke Relays,’’ the coaching staff said. “Jace is ranked 35th in New York and 170th nationally with his hammer throw of 125 feet at the Trotter’s Track Carnival. Zia finished second in the 400 and fourth in the 200 at the Tri Valley Invitational.

“Zoe finished second in the 1500 and fourth in the 800 at the Tri-Valley Invitational. Kutemba had a PR of 13.44 at the Iron Duke Relays in the 100. Mark holds the 110 hurdles record for Seward. He will be participating in the pentathlon-first athlete ever from Seward to achieve this.’’

It is very much worth noting the strength shown by the captains academically. They have the appreciation of their coaches, teachers and counselors.

The coaches also mention the positive ways in which the leaders on the roster interact with their teammates.

“Jace is the expert when I have to be coaching other events,’’ the coaching staff said. “He is happy to support his teammates in technique and run drills. He’s also our throws team captain, manages equipment and relays concerns the team has to the coaches. Zia consistently supports younger athletes with the routines of practice and meets. She’s also a reliable support in coaching athletes through difficulties when they come to her. Mark is a motivator. He encourages all athletes to work hard and set goals for themselves.’’

The New York State Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for June 13 and June 14 hosted by Webster Schroeder High School.

“Noah Aptekarev (senior) is ranked top in Class C in the 100 meters and 4 by 100 relay,’’ the coaching staff said. “Bryce Caldwell (senior) is extremely dedicated and works very hard. Miroslav Rusich (sophomore) has become a reliable racer in the 800, 1600 and 3200 and has regularly scored points across distance events at our divisional meets this season.

“Elvin Momyani (senior) is well respected by his peers and has the athleticism to compete in many events. He’s training for the pentathlon and making great progress in high jump, long jump and shot put.’’