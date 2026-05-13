Chester resident Liam Moloney named Patriot League Men’s Golf Rookie of the Year

Chester resident Liam Moloney had a fantastic start to his freshman year at Loyola University Maryland and was voted Patriot League Men’s Golf Rookie of the Year.

Moloney entered his college athletic career following an undefeated 2025 St. Joseph Regional HS year as captain of the golf team, which captured the New Jersey state title. The team also took fifth place at the National High School Jr. PGA tournament held at Pinehurst, N.C., in July 2025.

Individually Moloney also won the NY State Jr. Amatuer Championship in Saratoga, N.Y. last year, but it was his Loyola college debut tournament at the Rod Myers Invitational held at Duke last September that would put him in the spotlight with his new Greyhounds team. Moloney shot a 65 in round two, the second lowest finish at -7 under par in Loyola golf history and earning him a top 10 finish in his first tournament. He would go on and earn two more top 10 finishes for the season, most recently at the Patriot League Championship held at West Point, finishing sixth overall as Navy would go on to win the title.

Moloney will be playing in several events this summer to include the NY state Amatuer Championship held in Glens Falls, N.Y.