Chester Academy High School girls wrestling program shows promise

The Chester Academy High School girls wrestling program continues to find success in a sport growing in popularity both nationally and locally.



“For the girls it was definitely having their home match, this was where they could recognize the senior athletes,’’ Chester Academy coach Jimmy Ehlers said. “It also meant having a match at home where their families could see them wrestle and they were so happy to do this no matter the competition.’’

Members of the graduating class of 2026, amongst others on the team, truly demonstrated proper leadership capabilities for Chester Academy this winter.

“Aside from our senior leaders, I would say Natalie Perez-Santiago became the lead by example athlete. She was Ms. Consistent in the practice room which paid off when she placed at every tournament this season including at Sections.’’

Several moments from individual student athletes on the roster stand out.

“The girls had a great season and one athlete that stood out was Taylor Acocella,’’ Ehlers said. “From day one she was extremely hesitant to get started. She stuck with it and kept trying more at practice each day. By the end of the season, she was able to place at a tournament and even compete at the Section IX Tournament.’’

Plenty was accomplished for the Chester Academy girls team in general in 2025-2026.

“It is still a growing program,’’ Ehlers said. “They were able to compete at four tournaments and a few multiple team events. They had eight girls competing this season which is the most in program history. They are certainly working towards competing with the best in Section IX. “Coach Kwalin Gonzalez did a great job in his first season as head coach of the girls team. He had help from assistant coach Nick Curci who was a huge help at all of the events. Natalie Perez-Santiago was the team’s only All-Section wrestler placing third at their Sectional tournament.’’

The future is certainly bright in regards to Chester Academy girls wrestling.

“The girls return six of their eight wrestlers from the 2025-26 season,’’ Ehlers said. “Like the boys, the girls are extremely enthused about next season. We are hoping to get them involved in other sports, the weight room and some club wrestling to make them even more prepared for the 2026-27 season. Along with the girls returning, coach Gonzalez will also be returning for his second season as head coach of the program.’’