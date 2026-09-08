Chester Academy High School boys soccer program ready for the season

With the vision of steady improvement in all aspects of the sport as well as an eye toward victory in big matches, the Chester Academy High School boys soccer program has taken to the pitch for the 2026 regular season.

Chester Academy is scheduled to host Chapel Field Christian on Wednesday, Sept. 23. They are slated to close out the month with a road challenge at Sullivan West on Sept. 29.

“The goals are to get better game by game and to develop young players,’’ Chester Academy head coach Joseph Grassi said.

Among the key returning varsity experienced student athletes for the Hambletonians this year are Matthew Thonus (forward, senior), David Collins (defense, senior), Kean Flores (senior), Ayden Rosario (midfield and defense, senior) and Donovan Ajuech (midfield and forward, sophomore).

Promising newcomers looking to contribute at the varsity level this season include Harviraj Aneja (forward, junior), Amadue Ba (defense, freshman) and Alexander Neri (midfield, sophomore).

Strong leadership could prove to be a key component in favor of Chester Academy throughout the course of the season.

“The leaders are Kean Flores, Donovan Ajuech and Ayden Rosario,’’ Grassi said.

“They lead by communication and by example.’’

Chester Academy earned the second seed in the Sectional Tournament in 2025.

Coach Grassi views his team as contenders in a tough division this year.

“[They are all teams to beat in the division],’’ Grassi said. “They all have talent.’’