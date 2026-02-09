Captains step into their leadership roles

In a sport that can be both tremendously beneficial and grueling as wrestling, it’s very important to have proper guidance not only from the coaching staff, but from leaders on the roster.

The Chester Academy High School wrestling program – girls and boys teams – are no exceptions, as they most assuredly benefit from the leadership of their captains.

“We have three team leaders between the two programs: Elvin Momanyi, Dominick Jean-Pierre and Chloe Brown,’’ Chester Academy head coach Jimmy Ehlers said. “All are seniors, Elvin and Dom are in the boy’s team, Chloe competes for the girls. All three athletes have been in the program for a significant amount of time. Elvin was brought up in eighth grade, when he got to high school he was an All-Section wrestler. He was also named to the All-State football team this past fall. He exudes confidence and leadership.

“Dominick was chosen because he has been on the team since ninth grade. He has improved each season. He took a huge step in being a leader this summer when he was at every open mat practice. When the season began and football was in the state playoffs, he took it upon himself to lead every drill, stretch and organize each day.

Chloe is a natural leader, the girls gravitate toward her. When there is something wrong or a girl needs help they look to her. She is the middle person between the team and coaches. She is a tremendous athlete also competing in indoor track. She has a great personality so everyone on the team can talk to her about anything.’’

The accomplishments of the captains on the mat are truly commendable, he adds.

“Elvin Momanyi has now become the all-time wins leader for the Chester program passing wrestling great Liam Bullock,’’ Ehlers said. “Not too far behind him is Trent Edwards who is only a junior and sits one match behind Elvin. Dominick Jean-Pierre also cracked the top 10 in wins just a few weeks ago. Danny Maushardt, Alex Taggart and Juan Perez-Santiago have also earned their way into being highly ranked in the Section.

“For the girls, they truly have found their way. They have competed in more meets and tournaments. This has made them more confident and extremely eager to compete with some of the best in our Section. Camryn Chalusian at the moment only has two losses on the season.’’

Student athletes who wrestle for Chester Academy have shown steady improvements from the beginning of practice to this point of the season.

“First of all, confidence has been a huge part of the team’s growth,’’ Ehlers said. “This has been due to the additions of the coaching staff. Michael Thomas, Michael Franco, Nick Dicurcio and Nick Curci have all been great. They all bring their own aspects to the team when they coach. All have competed under [me] at various points. They all know what it takes to win and bring energy to the practice room.

“Our team leaders Elvin, Dom and Chloe always make sure each student athlete is in the right way of thinking. If someone is struggling, they will make sure to pick that person up and get them back on track. I have been so proud of how good the leadership has been.’’

Academically, the captains – and the program in general – are very accomplished.

“Overall both teams have made it a point to remember that they are student-athletes,’’ Ehlers said. “The girls team is doing amazing. They are well on their way to be an All-Academic team once again. They have already earned Scholar Athlete status from the school for their ability to keep their overall GPA above the average level.’’

Ehlers said he is really impressed by the meaningful and helpful interactions between the teammates of course including the team captains.

“Something we have noticed was a no person left behind mentality,’’ Ehlers added. “When someone noticed somebody struggling, they would go over to them and help them. For instance, when doing conditioning drills, say pushups, team members will go over to a teammate and encourage them. They will talk them through the struggle or do things with them.

“This is something we have always instilled into our program. We want to make sure they understand that this is more than a team, it is a family. When someone wins a match, everyone wins. This has boosted team morale and built that confidence they need.’’

The Wrestling State Championship will be held on Thursday, Feb. 26 for girls and Feb. 27 and 28 for boys. Both events will be held at MVP Arena in Albany.