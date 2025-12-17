Burke basketball season preview

With a deep focus on improvement in all aspects of the sport, the Burke Catholic High School girls basketball program is ready for the 2025-2026 winter season.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Monticello on Friday, Dec. 19.

“We would like to qualify for the Sectional Tournament and I feel we are definitely capable of achieving that,’’ Burke Catholic head coach Matt McGinnis said.

Among the key returning varsity experienced student athletes for the Eagles are Kathleen Conlon (forward), Gabby Filosa (forward), Adrienne Marin (forward) and Bella Scotto (guard). Kate Cuebas (guard) is a promising newcomer looking to make a positive impact at the varsity level.

Strong and vast leadership both on and off the court could be a major benefit for Burke Catholic this year.

“We have 10 returners from a young team last year,’’ McGinnis said. “We did not have one senior last year so I am looking for leadership from all the returners. So far this year, I have seen definite growth in our leadership during practice and scrimmages so far.’’

The Eagles are indeed working hard to improve upon their win-loss record from last winter season.

“We are still a young team, with only four seniors,’’ McGinnis said. “If we take it one game at a time and gain some confidence, we could achieve our goal this season. It’s a long season as well so we also have to stay healthy. If we do that, this team has potential to achieve some good results. All of them - Rockland, SS Seward and Tri-Valley [are top teams to beat within the division this season].’’

Both Burke Catholic High School teams are lending their time and effort to a very good cause this holiday season.

“One thing to mention, the Burke Catholic boys and girls varsity basketball teams are going to help the Florida Community Food Pantry get ready for their Christmas season,’’ McGinnis said.