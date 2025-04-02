‘A really high ceiling’

Through hard work, dedication and team unity the Chester Academy girls lacrosse program is getting as prepared as possible for the constant difficult challenges that await them on the field this spring.

The Hambletonians are scheduled to travel to face Middletown on Monday, April 7.

“Our goal for the season is to qualify for playoffs for the first time as a program,’’ Chester Academy head coach Rob Alonso said. “We have a very young program at Chester, being only our fifth year having lacrosse and only second year as a varsity program, so playoffs would be a great achievement for this group who have been working hard to get to where they are at.’’

Chester Academy returns several varsity experienced student athletes who are helping to guide them toward their goals this year.

“Our top returning athletes are senior midfielder Jemma Bastian, senior attacker Angie Scagnelli and senior defender and draw Annie Rusich,’’ Alonso said. “These three are extremely good teammates and just a few of the many talented girls we have looking to make a big impact this season.’’

Newcomers to the varsity roster could have a very positive impact this spring as well.

“One of our promising newcomers includes our midfielder Bri Ferraro who is in seventh grade,’’ Alonso said. “She will fit right into our midfield and even though only in seventh grade will bring a lot of lacrosse experience and knowledge into the team.’’

Three captains

Proper leadership will be pivotal to the success of the Hambletonians this season.

“I am looking for our three captains Jemma Bastian, Shannon Maher and Angie Scagnelli to be our leaders during the season on and off the field,’’ Alonso said. “I’m hoping for them to lead by example in games and on the practice field by setting the intensity in drills, games, etc. as well as bringing positive energy to the team on a daily basis.

“Along with them I also look for everyone on the team to be a leader. If someone sees a teammate down everyone should be there to pick them up.’’

‘A team that can compete’

Chester Academy tallied three well-earned wins in 2024.

“I view our team as one with a really high ceiling and one that can compete with all the teams in our Division,’’ Alonso said. “We played a lot of close games last season decided by only a few goals and are looking to build off of what we set last year.

“Our Division has a lot of talented teams and players. O’Neil and Highland both are very strong teams consistently at the top of the Division and playing at a very high level.’’