A county championship night to remember

Last week, the OCIAA County Championships saw Goshen’s girls’ swim team of 12 take on 10 other, mostly much larger, teams. Goshen’s athletes delivered standout performances across the board.

Thursday kicked of the diving competition, where freshman Kaylee Croughan shone brightly, securing second place with a score of 476.8. Eighth-grader Rhyanne Ruffy, in just her first year of diving, finished 12.

Friday night set the stage for an electrifying swimming competition. Goshen, a third of their team still in middle school, was ready for the challenge and looking to improve on their seventh-place finish in 2023.

The medley relay team of Natasha Zellner-Portela, Ellis Rocchio, Rhyanne Ruffy, and Keira Albanese started strong, finishing fourth, just 0.46 seconds shy of a medal. Aimee Mancuso followed with a personal best in the 200 free, placing 17 in a very competitive field.

In the 200 IM, eighth-grader Grace Matthews delivered a gutsy fifth place, with Keira Albanese close behind in eighth, putting both Goshen swimmers in the top 10. Newcomer Alexis Sofia attacked the 50 free, clocking in at 29.01 seconds, a 5% improvement on her personal best at just the right moment.

Rhyanne Ruffy led Goshen in the 100 fly with a personal best for seventh place. However, the standout performance came from Chester’s Siel Johnson, who, as a freshman, finished second with a stunning 1:02.41, flanked by seniors from other schools.

Sophomore Natasha Zellner-Portela and senior Liv Gawronski represented Goshen in the 100 free, with Zellner-Portela achieving a personal best 1:00.21 in ninth and departing senior Gawronski delivering her season-best time in the event.

The 500 free was an emotional race for senior Amelie McDonnell, marking her last for Goshen. She finished in 9:23.06, celebrating with her team on the sidelines.

At this point, Goshen was placed fifth of 11 teams. The final races would be crucial to maintain their position ahead of local rival Warwick in sixth.

The 200 free relay saw Goshen’s two teams finish seventh and 16th, with the A team (Grace Matthews, Keira Albanese, Ellis Rocchio, and Rhyanne Ruffy) all swimming sub-29 second legs. Matthews earned a sections cut for her 27.15 sprint.

The 100 back saw two of Goshen’s strongest swimmers, Natasha Zellner-Portela and Grace Matthews, chasing top positions and the Goshen school record of 1:05.04. Both delivered spectacular performances. Zellner-Portela swam a season-best at 1:05.95, while Matthews dug deep and touched the wall in 1:05.58, placing them fourth and third, respectively, in a highly talented field. The school record remains for now, but for how long?

Freshman Ellis Rocchio achieved her season-best in the 100 breast with a 1:19.94 for eighth place, while Zoe Panzer swam a personal best of 1:50.52.

The meet ended with the 400 relay. The A team (Grace Matthews, Keira Albanese, Ellis Rocchio, and Natasha Zellner-Portela) finished in 4:11.43 for seventh place, ahead of both Warwick teams.

In the end, Goshen secured fifth place, just 5.5 points behind Cornwall and 35 points ahead of Warwick. A fantastic achievement for the team. Well done, girls!

Next up is the Sections finals on November 7. Representing Goshen as individual event qualifiers are: Grace Matthews, Natasha Zellner-Portela, Rhyanne Ruffy, and Kaylee Croughan. Go Gladiators!

The team concluded with a callout to any interested swimmers. If you have a child who can swim, likes to compete and wants to be a part of this team’s growth (boys or girls), contact Coach Ed Kennedy at coachedkennedy@yahoo.com.