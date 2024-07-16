OC students to get free admission to Storm King Art Center

Senator James Skoufis (D-42) recently announced that, thanks to a $50,000 grant, Storm King Art Center will allow all Orange County students up to 21 with valid ID free admission through 2024 and 2025. This includes admission to the grounds and access to public and family programming. Storm King Art Center is a 500-acre outdoor museum with large-scale sculptures set against the backdrop of Orange County’s landscape.

“Lifelong learning begins at a young age, and museums are a great place to spark an interest in history, science, and art,” said Skoufis. “As a father myself, I know that it can sometimes feel nerve-wracking to take a toddler to an art museum, which is what makes Storm King Art Center’s unique outdoor experience such a special place, and I’m thrilled that kids all across Orange County will have the opportunity to visit over the next two years, free of charge.”

“Storm King is unlike anywhere else — large-scale sculpture, trees, mountains, the combination is stunning,” said John P. Stern, president of Storm King Art Center. “For people seeing it for the first time, that feeling of joy from a new experience can really be life changing. Thanks to this generous grant secured by Senator Skoufis, I am thrilled that even more students and young people throughout Orange County will have the opportunity to visit Storm King and have an experience that sparks creativity and curiosity for years to come.”

The museum is open Wednesdays through Mondays (closed Tuesdays) from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is located at 1 Museum Road, New Windsor. For more information, visit stormking.org.