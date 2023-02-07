One GHS student sent to hospital after taking edible, another arrested for distribution

Around 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Goshen Central High School student was sent to Garnet Health via ambulance, according to an email Superintendent Kurtis Kotes sent to parents.

The student felt dizzy, lethargic and lightheaded -- and eventually admitted to taking an edible gummy containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

The student is now home, and “will be disciplined according to the Code of Conduct, and provided prevention support and resources,” said Kotes.

According to Kotes’ letter, Goshen Police Department arrested a 16-year-old student for distributing the gummy. The student was charged as a juvenile delinquent for endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, and was released to parent custody with a Family Court appearance ticket.