Meet the candidates for Chester town board

Two open seats on the Chester town board have four candidates running to fill them this November. None of the candidates are incumbents. The two seats are now held by officials not running for town board -- Brandon Holdridge, who is running for town supervisor, and Cindy Smith, who lost the Republican primary in June. The Chronicle asked the candidates about their plans and qualifications. To read their responses, please follow the links below: PJ Gorman, Republican, Conservative, United Chester Larry Dysinger, Democratic, Chester First Joseph Betro, Republican, Conservative, FD, PD, EMS First Tom Becker, Democratic, Chester First The term is for four years.

IMPORTANT DATES

Oct 23: Last day for board of elections to receive changes of address. Last day for board of elections to receive applications or letters of application for absentee ballots by mail or online.

Oct 28: Last day to register to vote. Last day for board of elections to receive applications or letters of application for absentee ballots.

Oct. 28-Nov. 5: Early voting.

Nov 6: Last day for registered voters to apply personally for an absentee ballot.

Nov. 7: Election day. Last day to postmark ballot, which must be received by the county board of elections no later than Nov. 14. Last day to deliver ballot in person to your county board or poll site, by close of polls.

For more information visit the Orange County Board of Elections at orangecountygov.com or call 845-360-6500.