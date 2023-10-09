Meet the candidates for Chester town board

Two open seats on the Chester town board have four candidates running to fill them this November.
None of the candidates are incumbents. The two seats are now held by officials not running for town board -- Brandon Holdridge, who is running for town supervisor, and Cindy Smith, who lost the Republican primary in June.
The Chronicle asked the candidates about their plans and qualifications. To read their responses, please follow the links below:
PJ Gorman, Republican, Conservative, United Chester
Larry Dysinger, Democratic, Chester First
Joseph Betro, Republican, Conservative, FD, PD, EMS First
Tom Becker, Democratic, Chester First
The term is for four years.