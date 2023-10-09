Why are you running for town board?

I am a lifetime Chester resident who grew up in Surrey Meadows. I went to school at Chester/Burke Catholic. My husband and I decided to stay in this “small town” that we love and raise our family.

The small local business that employed me for years, Clayton Delaney’s, eventually became my own. Being a mom, business owner/boss, and landlord for 15 years has well prepared me to sit on the town board and serve the community.

As the business owner chapter of my life has closed, I am now looking for an alternate way to serve. Running for town board seemed the obvious choice to me.

What are the top three issues facing the town today and how do you plan to address them?

If elected, it is my goal to keep improving our small, beautiful town. I want to keep our roads and resources safe for our residents. Watching tax dollars and holding the tax cap will be a priority. My business and financial experience will serve me well in this role.

As someone who is new to the political forum, I am dedicated to an honest campaign and promise to treat all community members with the utmost respect. As a lifelong resident of Chester, I am committed to listening to your concerns and maintaining an open mind. It is my goal as a board member to ensure that we are fiscally responsible, while keeping our neighborhoods safe and unified.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

As a small business owner, I have learned to be fiscally responsible, forward thinking, and community-minded. My small business enabled me to donate my time and resources to our schools, Little League, Kiwanis Club of Chester, Chester Police and Chester Fire Department. My many years of involvement with school and community has given me the reputation of someone who cares about our children and our town in general.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I also worked as deputy town clerk for a few years for Chester. I am very familiar with how the town government runs.

I ask that you let me work alongside you in order to preserve the integrity of our town, and I thank you for your anticipated support in the upcoming election.