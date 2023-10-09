Joseph Betro

Why are you running for the town board?

My wife, our five children, and I have been residents since 2017. Since moving to Chester I have become actively involved in many of the youth sports. I volunteer my time to coach youth baseball, basketball, and soccer, where I also sit on the board as the director of operations.

I decided to run for town board because I’ve noticed that our children continue to get the short end of the stick and I wanted to give them a voice.

What are the top three issues facing the town today, and how do you plan to address them?

My three biggest issues are infrastructure, fixing our parks and recreation, and preserving our open spaces.

Continuing to repave and fix our roads and walkways as well as improve our water treatment facilities is my top priority. Our parks have fallen by the wayside and need to be improved in many different areas. Our parks and recreation department has dropped the ball with restarting our town’s summer camp after Covid. I intend on personally seeing it brought back to what it once was, a great camp that parents can rely on to watch and keep their children safe while they go to work during summer recess.

I’ve lived in the Chester area most of my life. Its beautiful small town charm is one of the many reasons I decided to raise my family here. We need to make sure we are protecting our open spaces and slowing down over development.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

Over the past 20 years I’ve worked in the private sector for my family’s small business, Delancey’s, in Goshen. In my time there I’ve worked on balancing budgets, the procuring goods and services, and overseeing around 65 employees. I believe my business experience will serve the community and town board well.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

Most importantly, I am running because I care about this town and the people who live here. I want to make sure this town is still the great small town for my children as well as future generations. Please vote for me on Nov. 7. Thank you.