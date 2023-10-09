Tom Becker

Why are you running for town board?

I have been a resident of Chester since I was four years old, worked for the Village of Chester water department for 32 years, and raised my three daughters here. I was on the town board for two years previously and would like to finish some of the things I had started.

What are the top three issues facing the town today and how do you plan to address them?

The first is the completion of a new source of water supply for the Walton Lake Water District. I procured a $130,000 dollar grant through James Skoufis’s office and would like to see the project completed.

Second is the sewer infrastructure in the Surrey Meadows District: I had New York Rural Water come out and do free camera work to confirm some of the locations that have the worst groundwater infiltration. I would like to have these mains replaced with in-house work, if possible, to save the district money. It can be done.

What sets you apart from your challengers?

During the time I worked for the village, we installed over 10 miles of water main. The town has hard-working highway and water department employees along with the Moodna Basin Sewer Commission employees who all work together when needed to get the job done.

Feel free to add information about your background and qualifications.

I hope to be elected to help improve or community and be proactive in getting things done.