Local journalist Lisa Reider returns as The Chronicle’s managing editor

The new editor of The Chronicle is an old hand at Straus News. Lisa Reider rejoined Straus News this month as managing editor. She had previously worked for the company in 2022 as editor of the news organization’s Sussex County, N.J. newspapers. Before joining Straus, Lisa worked as managing editor of the Shawangunk Journal in Ellenville, N.Y.

Reider, a Florida, N.Y. resident, has 20 years of experience in the world of community journalism. She grew up in Sussex County, N.J., graduating from High Point Regional High School before earning an associate’s degree in communications from Sussex County Community College. She then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in journalism from The Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College. Soon after graduating, she moved to Orange County, N.Y., to start her career as a journalist. Today she lives with her husband in Florida N.Y., where they enjoy hiking, kayaking, and other local outdoor adventures.

“I’m thrilled to rejoin this amazing team that’s truly dedicated to being the voice of the communities it serves,” Reider said. “I look forward to working with my fellow community members to highlight their stories, relay local happenings, and report on the key issues facing them today.”

As Reider rejoined the team, longtime editor Bob Quinn was named editor-at-large of Straus News.

Commenting on the personnel moves, Publisher Jeanne Straus said: “We’re incredibly fortunate to have reeled Lisa back to re-join our team and convinced Bob to stay on as editor-at-large. They’re each consummate professionals who know what makes a good community news organization great. We know our print and digital readers will appreciate their deft touch and extensive knowledge.”

Quinn returned to Straus after a brief hiatus in retirement. Prior to retiring, Quinn served as managing editor of The Chronicle for over 17 years.

“In rejoining Jeanne and the Straus News staff,” Quinn said, “I am reminded of a short story by Sherwood Anderson called ‘The Teacher.’ A young man is about to go out into the world to work as a writer and reporter. The teacher tells him: ‘While it will be important to know what people say, it will be more important to know what they mean.’

“That’s the job of community journalism. That is our job.”