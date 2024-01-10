Goshen high schoolers win story contest

Goshen High School teacher Beth Laskoski’s creative writing class participated in STORY WARS! — a competition where groups of students wrote flash fiction pieces based on a photograph. The students worked in teams and a panel of faculty and staff served as judges. A team called Princess Leia came out on top with their story titled “The Puddler.”

In the story an unlikely superhero discovers the value of his unusual gift — turning into a puddle. The complete story can be found on the school website. The photo that inspired the story shows a man’s head peaking out of a dirty mud puddle on a city street as a police officer on a motorcycle stares him down.

Team Princess Leia winners include Samantha Sleight, Veronica Donohue, Humna Khan, and Julia Radjenovic. Congratulations on your creative storytelling!