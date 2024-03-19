Hospice to hold ‘thank you’ ceremony in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Veterans Committee will host its fourth annual “thank you” and memorial ceremony in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29 at 10 a.m. at The Cornwall Yacht Club (175 Shore Rd., Cornwall-On-Hudson). In 2017, Congress passed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, establishing March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The holiday is also known as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”

This day is an opportunity to recognize and give thanks to those who served during the Vietnam War, including those who were wounded, gave their lives, or went missing. The ceremony includes a prayer, a reading of names of the 78 individuals from Orange and Sullivan County who never came home from the Vietnam War, and the playing of Taps.

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties partners with “We Honor Veterans,” a campaign developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Through this program, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties acknowledges the military, its servicemembers, and their families. It aims to create a veteran-centered organization through education, partnerships, resources, and veteran recognition.