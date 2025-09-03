Crossbow hunting changes now in effect

New for fall 2025, hunters in New York State may use a crossbow in the same seasons, places, and manner as a vertical bow for hunting deer and bear.

Crossbows have been used throughout most of New York for over a decade, but New York State law previously limited the locations, times, and types of crossbows that could be used. Changes made to the law in 2025 remove most of those barriers and will make hunting more accessible and a more effective tool for deer management.

Crossbows are easier for people of all backgrounds and physical abilities to master and use than vertical bows. The changes align with several of the recommendations made in the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Management Plan for white-tailed deer.

In some areas of the state, the use of crossbows had been constrained to the last 10 days to two weeks of the archery season, but by expanding the period when crossbows may be used, hunters will be able to contribute to deer management more successfully.

To hunt deer and bear with a crossbow during the bowhunting seasons, a hunter must have a hunting license and bowhunting privilege. To be eligible to purchase a bowhunting privilege, a hunter must have bowhunting education certification which can be obtained through an online or in-person course.

Hunters should check prior to going afield for more information on the changes. Additional answers to commonly asked questions about crossbows can be found on the DEC’s website at https://shorturl.at/OVcXh.