Chester councilmen call for investigation into supervisor

Chester Town Councilmen Robert Courtenay (R) and Brandon Holdridge (D) last week asked Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler to launch an investigation into Chester Supervisor Robert Valentine for allegedly using his position to “unfairly and/or illegally benefit his family’s trucking and excavation company, Valcon America Corp as well as himself,” the two councilmen said in a press announcement.

”Using one’s taxpayer-funded position to enrich their family is wrong, and Councilman Courtenay and I believe Mr. Valentine has done just that. By providing special treatment to these projects or by circumventing our town’s laws and code to allow this company to more easily conduct business before the town, the supervisor has undermined the office and the trust of local residents,” said Holdridge.

Courtenay added, “To be clear, we are not alleging that the properties and projects known as the Greens of Chester or Canterberry Farms colluded with Mr. Valentine to gain special favor, or anything to benefit themselves. We only ask that the District Attorney investigate the possibility that the supervisor may have used his position to benefit his, and later on, his family’s corporation.”

In a statement to The Chronicle, Valentine said the two councilmen had “no factual evidence to any of their outlandish claims,” describing the men’s actions as a “campaign event” and a misuse of town property, since the councilmen posted a video on social media of them appearing on town property reading the announcement calling for the investigation.

“What have these two done to explain what they can do better, differently or to improve our town,” said Valentine. “Nothing. They have both been members of the town board for two and four years, respectively, and voted with me 99.9% of the time. The allegations are false, and I welcome any investigation into my practices. I am running on my record based in fact and I will not lower myself to the level of these two desperate individuals.”

Councilmen Courtenay and Holdridge added that they sought assistance from Hoovler as an unbiased third party.

However, Hoovler later told Mid-Hudson News, “I have a policy that within 60 days of election we don’t do anything. It’s obvious this information was available to them before today. We will take a look at this after the election... They have appropriate ethics boards and other places to go to, but I am not going to become involved in anything to influence the outcome of an election based upon something that is brought forth in October, three and a half weeks before an election.”