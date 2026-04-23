Women’s Bar Associaton of Orange and Sullivan Counties recognizes Goshen attorney

Susie Sohn, a partner at Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP (BSF&B), has been named a recipient of the 2026 Distinguished Attorney Member award by the Women’s Bar Association of Orange and Sullivan Counties (WBAOSC).

Sohn, a Goshen native, has more than 20 years of experience advising clients in the areas of commercial business transactions and real estate law. She joined BSFB&B as an associate in 2020 and became a partner in 2023. Prior to joining BSF&B, Sohn worked on private equity real estate and economic development investment matters, real estate development and commercial leasing transactions, and contract procurement matters for NYC’s five pension funds at the New York City Comptroller’s Office, as well as the New York City Economic Development Corporation, in New York, N.Y.

At BSF&B, Susie continues to practice in the area of commercial transactions, focusing on commercial real estate matters, buying or selling a business, and commercial leasing transactions. She has diversified her practice to work on guardianship, landlord-tenant and code prosecution matters in Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess Counties. She is also Counsel to the Palisades Interstate Park Commission (PIPC).

Dedicated to the local community, she has served as a member of the board of directors for the Orange County Land Trust since 2021 and currently serves as president-elect of WBAOSC. She has also been recognized as a Hudson Valley Magazine Top Lawyer from 2024 through 2026.

“The most meaningful part of my work is helping people and businesses in our community make informed decisions at life cross roads, whether buying a business or real property as a new investment venture or selling one upon retirement, or figuring out available options when caring for a potentially incapacitated loved one that needs help, before they’re forced to make urgent ones,” said Sohn. “Whether it’s a business, a property, or a long-term plan, those decisions carry lasting impact.”

BSF&B Managing Partner Will Frank noted that Sohn’s recognition reflects both her legal skill and her leadership within the profession.

“Susie brings a level of precision and judgment that clients rely on when the stakes are high,” said Frank. “Her leadership within WBAOSC and her commitment to the broader community make this recognition well deserved.”