Warwick Food Truck Festival announces June lineup

The Warwick Food Truck Festival, happening Thursday, June 4, from 4 to 9 p.m., at Mountain Lake Park, welcomes new vendors Casa Birria, Crave NY Wings, Hudson Valley Falafel and Not My Wife’s Cooking to its lineup of festival favorites including 876 Jerk, Boo’s Kettle Corn, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crumm Cake Cupcakes and Baked Goods, Fruit Fashions, Ice Capps, Jersey Johnny’s, JerseyRollz, PBF Café, Smokin Grate BBQ, Sweet D’s, The Bus and The Mac Factor.

Now in its 10th year, the festival will also feature beverage vendors including Big Eddy Brewing Co., Callie’s Cocktails, Pennings Farm Cidery, Roadhouse Rolling Bar, Rushing Duck Brewing Co. and more.

Along with food and drink, attendees can enjoy live music and family-friendly activities in a lakeside setting.

Live music throughout the evening will feature local favorites J.P., Jeremy Langdale Band and Owls & Lions. Additional activities will include body art by Endlessly Inked, Let’s Face It! and Warwick Henna.

Presented by local nonprofit Small Things Inc., the Warwick Food Truck Festival is a community fundraiser supporting the organization’s mission of sharing kindness in the Warwick community.

Admission is $20 per car, payable by cash or Venmo only, and includes parking. Attendees are encouraged to carpool.

The festival will also collect nonperishable food items for local food pantries and new children’s socks for Four Seasons Kids.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

For more information, visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival.com and follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.