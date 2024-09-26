Soho Salon merges Monroe and Chester locations

Soho Salon recently announced the official merger of its Monroe location with the Chester Salon. According to the company, this merger “signifies a commitment to providing top-notch services to their loyal clientele in a fresh, modern space.”

“With this transition, customers can expect the same high-quality experience, now centralized at the Chester location, offering convenience without compromising on style,” the company added.

To celebrate the merger, Soho Salon is hosting a raffle that will run through October 30. Five lucky winners will have the chance to win either an Elchim blow dryer set or a Moroccanoil flat iron, valued at up to $200. Clients can earn automatic entries with any appointment, and additional entries by leaving reviews on Yelp or Google. No appointment is necessary to enter — just stop by the salon for a chance to win.

Soho Salon has been voted the Best Hair Salon in the region by the Times Herald Record/Gannett. As they celebrate this new chapter, they invite the community to visit their newly consolidated Chester location at 78 Brookside Ave, Suite 146, for an “elevated” salon experience. Visit sohosalons.com for more information and to book appointments. The Chester location can also be reached by calling 845-469-6006.