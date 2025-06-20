Rising Stars nominations open

Nominations for the 2025 Orange County Rising Stars Awards are now open. The awards are presented by the Junior League of Orange County to honor the next generation of community leaders.

Since its founding in 2006, the Orange County Rising Stars Award has recognized over 400 outstanding individuals who have shown exceptional dedication to leadership, professional excellence, and community impact. The community is invited to help the organization continue the legacy by nominating someone who is making a real difference in Orange County.

Nominees must live, work, or volunteer in Orange County and demonstrate outstanding leadership in both their professional and volunteer roles. Candidates are selected based on criteria such as achievement, experience, innovation, vision, and community contribution.

“So many of our past honorees have gone on to lead incredible initiatives and organizations,” 2025 Rising Stars Chair said Amanda Marsh said. “As we celebrate 20 years of Rising Stars, we’re proud to reflect on the impact these individuals have had — and to shine a light on the next generation of leaders shaping Orange County’s future.”

Each year, professionals and volunteers who live, work, or give back to Orange County are selected by an independent panel. Candidates are evaluated on their leadership, accomplishments, and contributions to their organizations and the wider community.

For a chance to shine a spotlight on someone who is making a difference, nominate a Rising Star today. The deadline is July 11, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Log onto https://forms.gle/qy3ApDK6T52yZZQD8 for the nomination form.

The 20th Anniversary Rising Stars Gala be held on November 13, 2025 at the Barn at Villa Venezia in Middletown and will feature dinner, community recognition, and a program spotlighting this year’s honorees. For more information, email orangecountysrisingstars@gmail.com.