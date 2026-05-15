Port Jervis’ first legal dispensary-DeMarino’s Dispensary-celebrates grand opening and ribbon-cutting

DeMarino’s Dispensary officially celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Feb. 17, welcoming community members, friends, and supporters to Port Jervis’ first legal cannabis dispensary. Located at 110 Jersey Ave., the dispensary offers New York-grown cannabis products in a welcoming and educational environment focused on comfort, guidance, and customer care.

Co-owners John Marino and Jessica Perrego were joined by family, staff, local supporters, and close friend Shawn Kurtz during the celebration. Kurtz, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer, has remained a strong source of inspiration and support throughout the journey of opening the business. The event marked not only the launch of a new local business, but also a moment of community, perseverance, and friendship.

DeMarino’s Dispensary aims to create a judgment-free experience for both first-time and experienced cannabis consumers. “We want people to feel comfortable when they walk through our doors,” said the owners. “Whether someone is new to cannabis or already familiar with it, our goal is to guide customers through the science of feeling good while offering high-quality, New York-grown products.”

DeMarino’s Dispensary is located at 110 Jersey Ave., Port Jervis, N.Y. The dispensary is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call 845-672-0286 or visit demarinos.com.