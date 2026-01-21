Partnership welcomes new board leadership

The Orange County Partnership welcomes Mary Beth Bianconi, Partner at Delaware Engineering, D.P.C., as the Partnership’s new Board Chair. With decades of experience in engineering, infrastructure planning, and project delivery, Mary Beth brings a strategic understanding of how targeted infrastructure investment supports responsible development and long-term regional competitiveness.

The Partnership is further strengthened by the expertise of newly appointed board members Mike O’Connor, Jason Giordano, and Nick Karnavezos Jr.

O’Connor is the Director of New Business at Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc. and offers critical insight into energy planning, power capacity, and utility readiness - key factors for attracting and retaining industrial and advanced manufacturing projects.

A partner at PKF O’Connor Davies Accountants & Advisors, Giordano, provides valuable perspective on finance, tax strategy, and business advisory services, helping ensure projects are financially sound and positioned for long-term success.

Karnavezos is a Supervisor at RBT CPAs, LLP, who brings strong expertise in accounting and financial analysis, supporting informed decision-making and responsible stewardship as Orange County continues to grow.

“Effective economic development depends on strong, strategic leadership,” said Conor Eckert, President & CEO of the Orange County Partnership. “Our Board brings together expertise in infrastructure, energy, finance, and business strategy - capabilities that are essential to attracting investment and ensuring Orange County remains competitive and forward-looking.”

Together, this leadership team reflects the depth of experience and cross-sector collaboration needed to execute a clear, impactful economic development strategy - one that supports business growth and job creation throughout Orange County.

A full list of the Partnership’s Board of Directors can be found at https://shorturl.at/Pl2uZ.