Orange County to host job fair for older adults

Orange County is hosting an event dedicated to connecting mature and experienced job seekers with local employers. The Senior Job Fair will take place on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mulberry House Senior Center, located at 70 West Main Street, Middletown, N.Y.

This is sponsored by the Orange County Employment & Training Administration, in partnership with the Orange County Office for the Aging.

“The Senior Job Fair is designed to help older adults explore new opportunities, re-enter the workforce, or transition into roles that better fit their lifestyle and experience,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “Job seekers will have the chance to meet with employers who are actively hiring and who recognize the tremendous value mature workers bring to their organizations.”

For more information, please contact the Orange County Employment & Training Administration or visit the county’s official website at www.orangecountygov.com.