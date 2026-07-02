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Orange County to host job fair for older adults

Middletown. July 8 event aimed at connected experienced job seekers with local employers.

Middletown /
| 02 Jul 2026 | 02:02
    Orange County is hosting a Senior Job Fair on July 8.
    Orange County is hosting a Senior Job Fair on July 8. ( Pixabay photo.)

Orange County is hosting an event dedicated to connecting mature and experienced job seekers with local employers. The Senior Job Fair will take place on July 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mulberry House Senior Center, located at 70 West Main Street, Middletown, N.Y.

This is sponsored by the Orange County Employment & Training Administration, in partnership with the Orange County Office for the Aging.

“The Senior Job Fair is designed to help older adults explore new opportunities, re-enter the workforce, or transition into roles that better fit their lifestyle and experience,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. “Job seekers will have the chance to meet with employers who are actively hiring and who recognize the tremendous value mature workers bring to their organizations.”

For more information, please contact the Orange County Employment & Training Administration or visit the county’s official website at www.orangecountygov.com.

Featured Employers Include:
Abilities First

Adapt of the Hudson Valley

All Care Home Health Services

Always Compassionate Home Care

Any-Time Home Care

Attending Home Care
Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Program
First Choice Senior Services, Inc.
FST Broadcasting Corp d/b/a WTBQ Radio
Greystone Programs, Inc.
Mechanical Rubber Products
Mental Health Association of Orange County
New York Health CareOrange County Dept. of Human Resources
People Ready
ShopRite Supermarkets
Student Transportation of America