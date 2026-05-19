On My Way Childcare Center, Braemar Assisted Living host first Annual Prom to raise money for Fearless

On My Way Early Learning & Childcare Center along with Braemar Assisted Living at Wallkill hosted their 1st Annual Prom on Sunday, April 19 as a fundraising event to raise money for Fearless which is formally known as Safe Homes of the Hudson Valley. On My Way’s preschool children (seniors) along with Braemar residents (seniors) came together for a Senior Prom and enjoyed a wonderful afternoon of dancing, crafts, pictures and more.

Through the generosity of the On My Way families, staff, prom committee, local businesses and the residents and staff of Braemar the event raised $6,400! They also crowned a prince and princess of the Prom (the boy and girl that sold the most raffle tickets) and the King and Queen of the Prom (Braemar residents).

On May 14 the On My Way and Braemar prom committee came together with along with the Prom queen, king, prince and princess to present Kellyann Kostyal-Larrier, the executive director of Fearless with the $6400 check.



For more information about On My Way Early Learning & Childcare Center please visit: www.onmywaychildcare.com.

For more information about Braemar Assisted Living at Wallkill please visit: www.braemarliving.com/wallkill.

For more information about Fearless please visit: www.fearlesshv.org.