New home décor store opens

On January 10, the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomed Saje Rose, a home décor store owned by Deja Jones, to its new space located at 42 N. Main Street, Suite 3, in the Village of Florida. The shop will also host dried flower workshops.

According to the Chamber’s announcement, Jones was inspired to open the store after having her daughter Saje Rose and spending more time in the house. “Enhancing her home experience with beautiful flatware, dishes, candles and florals was a great way to make the best of her time at home with her daughter,” The Chamber said.

On hand to celebrate this grand opening were Jones’ friends and family; Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer; Florida Village Mayor Daniel Harter Jr.; Warwick Village Trustee Mary Collura; Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce President Mike Cordero; and board members Kim Corkum, Matthew Guy, and Karen Pinkham.

For more information, visit sajerose.com.