Meet Lolita & Spanky

ABOUT

10-11-year-old bonded pair

Female Shih Tzu and Male Chihuahua

CHARACTERISTICS

Owner passed

Friendly duo

COAT LENGTH

Lola’s is long and needs regular professional grooming

HOUSETRAINED

Yes, but also use wee-wee pads.

HEALTH

Spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Each other

Quiet, adult home

ADOPT LOLITA & SPANKY!

Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.

P.O. Box 61

48 Public Works Road

Warwick, N.Y. 10990

(845) 986-2473

wvhumane.org for adoption application

warwickhumane@yahoo.com