Library workers celebrate first union contract

Workers at the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society have their first union contract in place.

The contract ratification followed negotiations that began after workers organized their union in 2023. The workers voted on June 24 to approve the proposed contract.

Both library and union leaders emphasized the strong teamwork involved in negotiating the initial contract and reaching an agreement that is fair to workers and the community. A new union’s first contract creates a foundation upon which both parties can build for years to come, establishing salary schedules, health insurance coverage, and additional contract language regarding workplace procedures.

The contract runs through June 30, 2027.

“The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society’s Board of Trustees is proud of the contract that was recently ratified by union employees,” Board of Trustees President Emily Collado said. “Many hours were spent at the negotiating table to put together an agreement that suits everyone involved, including taxpayers. Congratulations and thanks to all on a job well-done.”

“We are excited to have ratified our first contract in the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society,” Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) Unit 7932 President Harlene Kresse said. “This is a historical first in this library. So much time and effort went into this process. We look forward to making positive changes for our union and our community.”

In addition to establishing basic contract language, the agreement establishes a new schedule of longevity payments in recognition of workers’ years of service, a major gain for workers; introduces personal and sick leave for part-time workers; increases personal leave for full-time staff; and introduces holiday pay for part-time staff working scheduled shifts.

Workers announced their intent to organize with CSEA in mid-2023. Several months later, members of the Board of Trustees agreed to voluntarily recognize the workers’ union, a more harmonious path that allows both parties to begin negotiations on a positive note and avoids costly legal fees.

CSEA is the largest union representing public sector workers across New York State.