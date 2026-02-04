Lauren Carberry named chief human resources officer

Garnet Health announced the promotion of Lauren Carberry, SHRM-CP, to chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Garnet Health on Jan. 30.

Carberry brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources, including 10 years at Garnet Health. She joined the organization in 2015 as a senior human resources business partner and has since advanced through a series of leadership roles, including manager, director, and administrator of employee and labor relations, most recently serving as senior administrator of human resources.

Before joining Garnet Health, Carberry was a member of the human resources team at Phelps Memorial Hospital and held various human resources positions in private industry. She is a certified professional by the Society of Human Resource Management.

In her role as CHRO, Carberry will continue the important work of supporting Garnet Health’s workforce, strengthening organizational culture and living the organization’s values.