Hey Hudson Valley families: Have you seen the new Castle Fun Center yet?

If your family hasn’t been to The Castle Fun Center recently, you are missing out on a whole new world of fun. With summer vacation in full swing, park management is inviting local parents and kids to rediscover the facility and experience the massive indoor upgrades completed during their recent facility-wide transformation.

The Castle completely reimagined its indoor and outdoor lineup to give families better year-round, weather-proof entertainment options. For local parents looking to beat the summer heat or find a rainy-day escape, the park has evolved far beyond its classic outdoor mini-golf and go-karts.

Upgrades built specifically with local families in mind include:

Elevated Spiral Go Kart Track: Three Stories tall, with a cascading roller coaster feel brought to a go kart track.

The InflataPark: A massive 10,000-square-foot indoor inflatable playground packed with bounce areas, slides, and obstacles. It completely replaced the old roller rink and offers the perfect high-energy energy burner for toddlers to teens.

Jester’s Lanes & Pub: A family-friendly boutique 12-lane bowling alley featuring a full-service restaurant and Bar. Family and friends can enjoy great food and drinks while bowling a game or shooting some pool and axe throwing.

Indoor Drop Tower: An exciting Free Fall ride that brings amusement-park thrills right inside the main building.

Axe Throwing Lanes: A dedicated target area designed for older kids, teenagers, and parents looking for some friendly family competition.

“We talk to parents every week who don’t realize just how much we’ve changed inside over the last couple of years,” said park management. “We wanted to create a space where families can stay comfortable indoors and outdoors, grab a great meal without leaving the building, and find activities that keep both a five-year-old and a 55-year-old completely entertained.”

The Castle Fun Center is fully open for the summer season and is actively booking weekend birthday parties and family gatherings.

For daily park hours, attraction ticket pricing, and birthday package information, visit thecastlefuncenter.com.

About The Castle Fun Center

Located in Chester, NY, The Castle Fun Center is the premier family entertainment destination in Orange County. Featuring a mix of indoor and outdoor attractions—including go-karts, mini-golf, laser tag, rock climbing, and a massive arcade—The Castle has provided safe, clean, and memorable fun for Hudson Valley families for over three decades.