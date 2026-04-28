Garnet Health welcomes new providers

Garnet Health is pleased to welcome three experienced healthcare providers to its growing clinical teams: Anthony Cestaro, PA-C; Michele Hoffman, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC; and Joseph Stein, PA-C.

Anthony Cestaro has joined Garnet Health Urgent Care as a physician assistant, bringing extensive experience in urgent care, emergency medicine and orthopedic surgery. He has practiced in high-volume clinical settings, where he provided comprehensive patient evaluation, treatment and procedural care.

Cestaro will provide urgent care services across all Garnet Health Urgent Care locations.

Michele Hoffman has joined Garnet Health Doctors as an inpatient gastroenterology nurse practitioner. Hoffman has previously served at Garnet Health as a trauma surgery nurse practitioner and as a registered nurse in both the Surgical Intensive Care Unit and GI/Endoscopy.

Hoffman will serve as an inpatient-only provider within the Gastroenterology supergroup at Garnet Health Medical Center.

Joseph Stein has joined Garnet Health Medical Center as an inpatient physician assistant in the Trauma Department. He brings hands-on experience as a medical assistant in orthopedic and family medicine settings, along with service as a volunteer EMT, and he has a strong background in peer mentorship within his physician assistant program.

Stein will provide inpatient-only coverage within the Trauma Department at Garnet Health Medical Center.

To learn more about Garnet Health, visit garnethealth.org.