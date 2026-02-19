Garnet Health names new COO

Garnet Health has Joyce Timko, MBA, CRA, RT(R)(M)(CT), to chief operating officer.

Timko has been with Garnet Health’s leadership team since 2016. She joined the organization as director of diagnostic imaging at Garnet Health Medical Center and has since held multiple leadership roles, most recently serving as vice president of clinical support services.

In her new role, Timko will provide executive oversight for multiple areas of Garnet Health’s operations. She will also lead efforts to formalize and expand several key service lines, supporting the organization’s growth and commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care.

Timko holds a Bachelor of Science in Radiology from Quinnipiac University and a Master of Business Administration from Mount Saint Mary College. In addition, she is certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) in radiology, mammography and CT, and she holds a Certified Radiology Administrator (CRA) credential from the Association for Medical Imaging Management.