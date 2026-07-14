Garnet Health honored for work in stroke care

Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills have each received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines “Stroke Honor Roll Elite” and “Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement awards. This achievement recognizes Garnet Health’s commitment to ensuring that people experiencing a stroke receive timely and appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized research-based guidelines, ultimately helping to save lives and reduce disability. Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills also received an additional quality achievement award: Rural Stroke Gold.

Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills are certified Primary Stroke Centers by DNV Healthcare, a national healthcare accrediting organization.

Stroke is the fourth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association’s 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Report. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel supplying the brain is blocked by a clot or ruptures, preventing blood and oxygen from reaching brain tissue. When this happens, brain cells begin to die. Early detection and rapid treatment are critical for survival, minimizing disability and supporting faster recovery. Signs and symptoms of stroke include slurred speech, facial drooping, intense headaches and/or weakness on one side of the body. If you suspect someone is having a stroke, call 911 immediately.

“We are proud to recognize Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills for their commitment to caring for people experiencing a stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., volunteer chair of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, including greater likelihood of being discharged home, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates—a meaningful benefit for healthcare systems, families and communities.”

Garnet Health offers a free monthly Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors, caregivers, friends and family. Sessions are held in person or virtually, and focus on stroke recovery and quality of life after formal treatment stops. To register, visit garnethealth.org/strokeeducation

To learn more about Garnet Health’s stroke services, please visit garnethealth.org/stroke.