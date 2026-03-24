Former Goshen psychologist to speak at intelligence event

Dr. Michael J. Fraser, formerly of Goshen, has been selected as a featured speaker at the 2026 Intelligence Liaison Officer Conference, hosted by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services in Lake George, New York.



His presentation, titled “SNAFU, TARFU, FUBAR: Maneuvering Through the Tripwires of Life for Success,” will examine how individuals and organizations can effectively navigate unforeseen challenges, adapt to disruption, and sustain resilience in high-stakes environments. Drawing upon real-world experience and practical strategies, Dr. Fraser will highlight the critical roles of leadership, adaptability, and sound decision-making when confronting complex and rapidly evolving situations.