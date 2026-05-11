DEC launches Sustainable Business Navigator program

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has launched a new program to help small businesses become more energy efficient.

The Sustainable Business Naviagator program will provide participating small businesses with free, one-hour consultations with DEC sustainability experts on ways to reduce waste, increase energy efficiency, and take additional steps to reduce their environmental footprint and operating costs. The program focuses on low-cost, high-impact actions that small businesses can take along with providing referrals to project funding sources and additional resources.

“I encourage all New York State small businesses to participate in Sustainable Business Navigator consultations and partner with DEC in helping cut energy and other operational costs, reduce waste, and protect our environment,” Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “There are so many ways that businesses can find value in operating more sustainably, and this new program is a great starting point for businesses ready to take the next step towards more affordable and sustainable practices that benefit their bottom lines, New York’s natural resources, and our communities.”

The Sustainable Business Navigator is open to all businesses in New York State with 100 or fewer employees. Small businesses interested in participating in the program can fill out a registration form on DEC’s website at https://shorturl.at/3GMVS.

Consultations can take place in person at the business or virtually.