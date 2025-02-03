Body by Juli opens new location

Body by Juli, which offers a variety of fitness training, recently opened a new location in Washingtonville. As part of the celebration, the location will feature grand opening specials, free trial classes, and fitness events. Located at 52 Brotherhood Plaza in Washingtonville, this new fitness studio is designed to help individuals of all levels, the company said in its announcement.

“Whether you’re looking for strength training, HIIT, kickboxing, spin, or even specialized training for kids, there’s a program to fit your needs,” the company added. Private personal training is also available for those seeking one-on-one coaching to jumpstart their fitness journey.

Washingtonville residents are encouraged to stop by and meet the team. There is also a location at 96 Orange Ave in Suffern. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations for classes or consultations can be made at bodybyjuli.com/inquires. For more information, call 845-282-3425 or email Juli.bodybyjuli@gmail.com. Follow @BodyByJuli on social media for updates and offers.