Auxiliary of Goshen Historic Track raffle features 27 local restaurants

Fundraiser. Tickets available for March 25 drawing.

Goshen NY /
| 10 Mar 2026 | 12:03
Tickets are available for the Auxiliary of Goshen Historic Track’s March Madness Restaurant Raffle.

Tickets are one for $5 or six for $20. They are available at the Goshen Historic Track office at 44 Park Place, by calling 845-294-5333 or emailing info@goshenhistorictrack.com. Drawing will occur on March 25.

Prizes feature 27 restaurants throughout Goshen and Orange County including:

Gus’s Restaurant - Dinner for 2
88 Charles St. ($100)
Bottom’s Up ($100)
Brew Goshen ($100)
Carlos’ Pizzeria ($100)
Christopher’s Bistro ($100)
Copper Bottom ($100)
Cosimo’s ($100)
Crystal Inn ($100)
Delanceys ($100)
D’Oro Steakhouse at the Grist Mill ($100)
Franzel ($100)
Grappa ($100)
Kelley Jean’s Restaurant ($100)
Lake View House ($100)
Landmark Inn ($100)
Limoncello ($100)
Mason’s Marketplace ($100)
Mountain View ($100)
Mr. Sushi & Grill ($100)
Oak & Reed ($100)
Olde Erie Pub ($100)
Orange Hill ($100)
Pasta Della Nona ($100)
Pasta D’Oro at the Jolly Onion ($100)
Rose Mary’s Pub & Grub ($100)
Ward’s Bridge Inn ($100)