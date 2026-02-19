Attorneys named to ‘Top Lawyers’ list

Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP (BSF&B) announced that eight of its attorneys have been named to Hudson Valley Magazine’s 2026 “Top Lawyers” list, a peer-nominated distinction recognizing professional achievement and ethical standards.

This year’s BSF&B honorees include: Michael Blustein: real estate, Richard Shapiro: elder law, Gardiner Barone: commercial litigation, Diana Puglisi: real estate, Megan Conroy: estate planning, Susie Sohn: commercial litigation, Zachrey Nilsen: business law, and William Frank (managing partner): government and administrative.

“Seeing our attorneys recognized year after year is a testament to their commitment to our clients and the high quality of work we deliver,” said Frank. “Being honored across a wide range of categories reinforces the depth of our firm and our ability to handle complex matters for individuals, businesses, and municipalities throughout the region. This recognition reminds us to keep striving to produce top-level client service every day.”