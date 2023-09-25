After public outcry, Wagon Wheel Farm to remain protected farmland

Scenic Hudson and the Orange County Land Trust recently announced a partnership to protect the 58-acre Wagon Wheel Farm, in the town of Goshen. The conservation easement, which was finalized on August 29, allow the farm to remain as “active agriculture” and helps to permanently protect its high-quality soil from non-agricultural development, the groups said in a joint announcement.

Wagon Wheel Farm, located off Sarah Wells Trail, specializes in produce and hay. Co-owner Jason Touw, who had been leasing portions of farmland since 2001 from Joan Kozareski, has continued expanding operations along with his wife, and farm co-owner, Kristin Touw. But when Kozareski died, the farmland was reportedly marketed for its “subdivisional value,” the announcement stated. However, local residents came out to support the Touw family and local agriculture in their community.

In 2020, the beneficiaries of Kozareski’s estate ultimately decided to sell the property to the Touws, enabling them to continue operating their farming business and living on the land.

The farm was a priority of Scenic Hudson’s Hudson Valley-New York City Foodshed Conservation Plan, which works to increase protections of agricultural land to meet rising demand for fresh, local food in the region and city.”

To fund the purchase of the conservation easement, Scenic Hudson secured a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s NRCS Agricultural Land Easement Program. Scenic Hudson provided 50% of the matching funds required by the grant, which came from the organization’s Lila Acheson and DeWitt Wallace Hudson Valley Land Preservation Endowment. The Orange County Land Trust will hold the conservation easement in perpetuity.

The Touw family said, “We consider ourselves stewards of the land and are grateful for the organizations and community members that came together to make this project a success.”

Executive Director of The Scenic Hudson Land Trust and Land Programs Seth McKee said, “Conserving farms like Wagon Wheel has become even more critical as the valley faces mounting development pressures. Scenic Hudson was delighted to partner with the Orange County Land Trust and U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure these productive fields will remain available for the Touw family — and future generations of farmers — to sustain their operations and continue providing Goshen residents with the freshest, most nutritious food.”

Orange County Land Trust Executive Director Jim Delaune said, “What makes the protection of Wagon Wheel Farm especially meaningful is the fact that saving the farm had become a rallying point for the community. Their collective voice and the perseverance of the Touw family ultimately took development off the table. As one of the last remaining working farms just outside the village of Goshen, we are extremely proud to have worked with the Touw family and Scenic Hudson to permanently protect Wagon Wheel Farm.”

The Wagon Wheel Farm farmstand, located at 363 Sarah Wells Trail in Goshen, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For farmer’s market locations, events, and more information, visit wagonwheelfarmny.com.