Music for the Week: Hear blues, classic rock and more around the county

Saturday, May 2

Parisi & Dutcher kick off the afternoon with classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane, while Nailed Shutt brings the jams to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road, at 2 p.m.

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes Big Soda & The Refreshments at 4 p.m., and Joe Benoit brings his solo set to Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road.

At 8 p.m., the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, welcomes the Barrell House Blues Band for a bluesy night, while Hit N Run brings high-energy covers to Barrel 28, 28 North Main Street.

Also at 8 p.m., the Boogie Wonder Band takes the stage at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road. Dust off your dancing shoes for the best vintage ‘70s disco from this 10-piece powerhouse. Close out the night with Roxon at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, for crowd-pleasing covers.

Sunday, May 3

Kobi & Al bring a blend of classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard at 2 p.m., and the Classics bring your favorite tunes to Warwick Valley Winery.

At 3 p.m., Carolyn & Joe deliver an intimate set at the Last Whisky Bar, Hudson Blue performs at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass, Moonshine Creek brings bluegrass to Glenmere Brewing Company, 55 Maple Avenue, and Sean O’Flynn delivers a solo acoustic set at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike.

Monday, May 4

K-Pop Warriors bring their electrifying, family-friendly experience to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, with sets at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The group blends high-energy choreography, acrobatics, and stunning visuals for a one-of-a-kind show. Tickets are available on their website.

Wednesday, May 6

Get bluesy at Tony Vee’s Blues Jam Session at Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Felix and the Cats take the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., for a fun night of covers starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 8

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, hosts Dianne Holzhammer for an intimate set.

Starting at 6 p.m., Floyd Pink brings the best Pink Floyd covers to Tin Barn Brewing, while the Time Peace Trio delivers a fun Friday night set in Pennings Farm Market’s Beer Garden.

Blues and roots rock guitarist Pat O’Shea brings his band for a set at Meadow Blues Coffee.

End the night with The High Notes at the Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.