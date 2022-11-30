Warren T. Sanders, 75, of New Hampton, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Warren was born March 26, 1947 in Goshen, NY, the son of Warren “Tom” Sanders and Felicia (Capone) Sanders. He is a retired maintenance mechanic from Washingtonville School Dist. He also spent many years teaching CDL driver education for OU Boces where he was proud of his 98 percent passing rate.

In his younger life he enjoyed skeet and trap and hunting and fishing. Growing up in Maybrook he was a drummer with the band The Sound Senders. In his later life he enjoyed traveling to his home on the beach in Delaware and spending time with the friends he made there. Warren was a member of The American Legion Post 28 Oak Orchard Delaware and The Elks Lodge 1097 Middletown NY.

He loved to cook for his family and especially enjoyed making a traditional Italian Christmas Eve dinner.

Through all of his health issues Warren always kept a positive outlook. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Survived by wife of over 50 years Patricia Sanders at home, one daughter Arden Rose and her husband David; three grandchildren Austin Rose, Aidan Rose and Aaron Rose of Pine Bush; sister in law Donna Dominick and partner Leigh Cleary of Middletown, NY, and one nephew Micheal Evans.

Visitation will be Friday, December 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A Funeral Mass to Celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend appreciation to the Emergency Dept at Garnet health and Elks Lodge 1097 in Middletown, NY, for the compassion and care shown for Warren.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com