Walter J. Pahucki Jr.

Walter Joseph Pahucki Jr. passed peacefully at 74 years old in his home on Sunday, Aug. 17 surrounded by siblings, children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors.

He was a lifelong resident of Goshen, N.Y., born on March 23, 1951 to Walter Joseph Pahucki Sr. and Florence Marusik Pahucki.

He leaves behind siblings Susan Pahucki Gerstl and husband Steve; brother Thomas Pahucki and wife Brenda; children Denise Pahucki Streichenwein and husband Alex; Walter Pahucki III and wife Claire; and Kevin Pahucki and wife Stacie.

Walter was a proud and loving grandfather of Megan and Emily Streichenwein; Ethan, Evan, Owen, Cele, and Willem Pahucki; and Zachary and Maxton Pahucki.

He was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Pahucki; father, Walter Pahucki Sr.; mother, Florence Marusik Pahucki; and partner, Eileen Botsakos.

Walter was an avid hunter and fisherman. He farmed a variety of produce including pumpkins for over 20 years, raised pheasants for over 20 years founding Double L Game Farm. He retired from Ball Corporation after 40 years of dedicated service to Reynolds Metals, Ball Corporation and the IBEW Union.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to United Hospice Inc.

Viewing will be held at T.S. Purta Funeral Home in Florida, N.Y. on Wednesday Aug. 20, 2025 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with a funeral prayer service being held at 8 p.m. A private family interment will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.