Walter D. Bruckner of Chester, N.Y. passed away at Kindred Hospital in Dover, N.J. on Jan. 28, 2026. He was 68 years old. Son of the late Walter A. and Estelle (Gregor) Bruckner, he was born in Queens, N.Y. on Aug. 7, 1957.

Walter worked as a truck driver for Verizon before leaving the phone company to become a devoted “Mr. Mom.” He loved the outdoors and was an avid animal lover, especially his cats; His final wish was to return home to them.

An Eagle Scout, Walter later served as Scoutmaster of Troop 103 in Queens. He is a former President and current board member of the Brookwood Gunners & Anglers Association in Rock Hill, and a member of the Monroe-Chester Sportsmen’s Club in Chester.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Laura, and his son, Walter J. Bruckner, also of Chester, N.Y. He leaves behind his sister, Laura LaMonica of Massapequa, N.Y.; niece Angelina; nephews Steven and Joseph; and great niece Valentina.

Services will be private.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950.